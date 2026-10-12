/INDIA bloc leads massive march to Supreme Court; plea on 'vote chori' filed against CEC

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders have left the Supreme Court after the LoP's legal team filed a petition over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, with Gandhi as the lead petitioner. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered in central Delhi for the INDIA bloc march.



Rahul Gandhi is the lead petitioner in the plea against the Election Commission. Other petitioners include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Saugata Roy, JMM's Mahua Majhi, CPM's MA Baby, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, CPI's D Raja and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer.



Before the INDIA bloc leaders went inside the Supreme Court, Delhi Police blocked the opposition march at Bhagwan Das Ram Road. Protesters were seen returning towards Mandi House. They were stopped some 600 meters away from the court, as the police had barricaded the road. Lawyers were also seen joining the INDIA bloc protest.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP of fabricating election results

During the march to the Supreme Court, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The agitation and sit-in protests will continue. It is our responsibility to save democracy; the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, seeks to destroy the Constitution and democracy. They want to remain in power forever. They create fake voter lists, cast bogus votes, and fabricate election results."



Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had previously requested a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns about alleged “vote chori” (vote theft). The CJI, however, turned down the request for a meeting with Gandhi on this matter.