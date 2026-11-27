The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man suspected of having links with Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Vadodara district. An AK-47 rifle and 23 live cartridges were recovered during the operation, according to preliminary reports.

The operation was conducted near Jarod Bus Station in Vadodara district, where ATS personnel intercepted a vehicle and detained the suspect. The man is reportedly a native of Assam and is being questioned over his alleged association with the banned terror outfit.

The recovery of an assault rifle and live ammunition has prompted investigators to examine the circumstances under which the weapons reached Gujarat and what they were intended to be used for.

What is Gujarat ATS investigating?

A key focus of the investigation is to establish the origin of the AK-47 and trace the chain through which it was allegedly procured and transported.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the arrested man was carrying the weapon for an individual or a wider network operating in the region. The possibility of other people being involved is also being examined.

The suspect’s alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammed are under investigation. Further questioning is expected to help security agencies establish the nature and extent of his connections with the terror organisation.

Jaish-e-Mohammed under security agencies’ scanner

The latest arrest comes amid continued scrutiny of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed networks and their activities in Gujarat.

In July 2026, Gujarat ATS, along with local police, had carried out a coordinated operation resulting in the arrest of eight people suspected of links with the terror outfit across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators will now examine whether the latest case has any connection with previously identified networks or represents a separate operation.