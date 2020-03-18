First coronavirus case reported in Indian Army

The Indian army is taking suitable measures to curb the spread of coronavirus after it confirmed the first case of the virus among the ranks.

A 34-year-old soldier in Leh has been confirmed the first case of infection in the army and got it from his father who was tested positive for the coronavirus. The soldier was quarantined on March 7 and detected to be positive on March 16 was isolated at the same Hospital.

Sources say the soldier "was helping his family during the quarantine period and was staying at Chuchot village."

His father had returned from Iran after pilgrimage on February 27. The father reported positive for COVID-19 on March 6 and was isolated at Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital, Leh. The soldier's sister, wife and two children have also been quarantined.

The Indian Army has put in place measures like postponing of courses from coming Monday, however, the courses which are already in progress will continue with precautions. Non-essential training conferences have also been cancelled.

The National Defence College will remain closed until March 31 with recruitment drives postponed by a month.

An advisory has been issued to all military staff to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible which includes festival celebrations as well as visits to shopping malls and movie theatres.

The Indian Navy has also issued health advisories to all naval ships moving in international waters. Earlier, the Navy had deferred Milan - the largest ever multi-country wargame involving 30 nations.