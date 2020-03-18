Indian embassy in Italy says it's assisting more than 300 Indian students in Rome

The Indian embassy in Italy said on Tuesday that it was supporting and assisting more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas.

''We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited,'' tweeted Indian embassy in Italy on Wednesday.

Italy, Europe`s worst coronavirus-hit country and the world`s second after China, on Tuesday reported a further 345 deaths in the past 24 hours.

This was the third day running that it reported over 300 deaths - after 368 on Sunday, and 349 on Monday.

While the country`s toll has gone up to 2,503, a point of optimism was that the infection rate had slowed down, according to the BBC.

The country now has 31,506 cases - with 2,060 people in intensive care, up from 27,980 earlier. However, this was the slowest rate of increase since the country identified the presence of the virus last month.