COVID-19 positive cases in India jumps to 147

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 147.

122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals have tested positive for the virus, it said.

In a bid to strengthen containment measures amid rising cases, the Health Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for notifying COVID-19 in private facilities.

Stating that it is of utmost importance that each case of coronavirus is isolated and provided appropriate treatment and their contacts are traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission, the Health Ministry said.

Three persons have died of the disease so far.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday night visited the Delhi airport to meet immigration, health, security and airport officials who are responding to the challenge posed by coronavirus outbreak.

"India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine," Jaishankar tweeted after visiting the airport.

"Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials at Delhi Airport who are responding to COVID challenge," he said.

Jaishankar thanked them for their exceptional effort in these "difficult times". "That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile," he added.