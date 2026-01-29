/Economic Survey reflects sustained growth, outlines roadmap for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey has highlighted strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.

PM Modi also said that the survey, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament earlier in the day, underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare.

“The economic survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building,” he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the survey also outlines the roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

“The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India’s economic future,” he said.

The survey projected that India’s economy will grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, reaffirming the country’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook.

As per National Statistics Office estimates, the Indian economy has grown at 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, reinforcing India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.

The survey has also raised the country’s potential growth forecast to 7 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.5 per cent estimated three years earlier.