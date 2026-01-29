/'We are opening all commercial airspace over Venezuela, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump convened a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday (January 29) as his administration works to cool tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where two US citizens were fatally shot during encounters with immigration agents. The meeting comes amid growing concern that parts of the federal government could shutdown. Senate Democrats are opposing funding for the Department of Homeland Security, demanding reforms after the killing of Alex Pretti. Negotiators are now racing to restructure the funding package to prevent a lapse in government operations.

Speaking at the meeting, Trump expressed confidence that lawmakers would reach an agreement in time. “We’re getting close,” he said, adding that he believes Democrats are also eager to avoid a shutdown. “We don’t want to shutdown, and I think we’ll work it out in a bipartisan way.” Trump also said he had a “very productive” phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, saying discussions focused on border security, drug trafficking, and trade relations. He praised Sheinbaum’s leadership and said additional talks and bilateral meetings are planned.

