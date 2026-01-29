Google Preferred
'We are opening all commercial airspace over Venezuela', says US President Donald Trump

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 23:09 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 23:16 IST
'We are opening all commercial airspace over Venezuela', says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump says a shutdown may be avoided, touts progress with Democrats, border talks with Mexico, oil plans for Venezuela, and hints at Fed leadership changes

US President Donald Trump convened a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday (January 29) as his administration works to cool tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where two US citizens were fatally shot during encounters with immigration agents. The meeting comes amid growing concern that parts of the federal government could shutdown. Senate Democrats are opposing funding for the Department of Homeland Security, demanding reforms after the killing of Alex Pretti. Negotiators are now racing to restructure the funding package to prevent a lapse in government operations.

Speaking at the meeting, Trump expressed confidence that lawmakers would reach an agreement in time. “We’re getting close,” he said, adding that he believes Democrats are also eager to avoid a shutdown. “We don’t want to shutdown, and I think we’ll work it out in a bipartisan way.” Trump also said he had a “very productive” phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, saying discussions focused on border security, drug trafficking, and trade relations. He praised Sheinbaum’s leadership and said additional talks and bilateral meetings are planned.

On Venezuela, Trump announced that US oil companies are preparing to re-enter the country to explore drilling opportunities. He said the move would benefit both countries economically. Trump also said that commercial airspace over Venezuela will be reopened and that American travelers will soon be permitted to fly there safely. Addressing West Asia, Trump claimed Hamas played a key role in facilitating the return of hostages and suggested the group may be moving toward disarmament, noting that recovering the final captives would be especially challenging. On the economy front, Trump said he plans to name a new Federal Reserve chair next week and argued that interest rates should be reduced by two to three percentage points.

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

