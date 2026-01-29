/Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi to visit Turkey on Friday for high-stakes talks as fear of war looms

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as the two neighbours seek to deepen cooperation on security, trade and a host of regional crises, said media reports, citing Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. The Turkish foreign minister is expected to convey that Ankara is closely monitoring recent developments in Iran and considers Iran’s security, peace, and stability to be of significant importance for Turkey, said a report by TRT World.

According to the foreign ministry sources, Fidan will reiterate Turkey’s opposition to any military intervention against Iran, warning that such a move could generate serious regional and global risks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He will also emphasise Ankara’s readiness to help ease current tensions through dialogue and support a swift, peaceful resolution of Tehran’s nuclear file, offering Turkey’s assistance if needed.

Fidan is also likely to emphasise that the long-standing relations between Turkey and Iran are vital for regional security, stability and prosperity.

The discussions will also focus on boosting bilateral trade toward a long-stated target of $30 billion.

Fidan will also convey Turkey’s interest in increasing collaboration in trade, energy, transportation and connectivity, including through border trade centres.

The foreign minister will also highlight the role of the terrorist PKK’s Iranian branch, PJAK, in recent developments and stress the urgent need for the group’s full neutralisation for Iran’s security.

He will also reiterate Ankara’s backing for Gaza’s reconstruction in a way that allows Palestinians to remain on their land and live in peace and security.

Fidan will also appeal regional countries to act with solidarity and cooperation in response to Israel’s actions that undermine regional stability.

Turkey and Iran last convened the 8th Meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council in Ankara in January 2024 under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.