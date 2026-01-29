/Amid fear of mass layoffs, Washington Post employees are appealing to boss Bezos' wife, an ex-journalist. Here's why

Amid the fear of mass layoffs, the staffers at the Washington Post have intensified public and appeal to the owner of the organisation, Jeff Bezos. Fears are floating that the newspaper is preparing to implement large-scale layoffs that could significantly shrink its newsroom, including its foreign and sports coverage. But what has grabbed attention is that the staffers are also appealing to Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez.

The Washington-Baltimore News Guild has advised employees to tag Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, on social media to draw attention to the matter.

Why Lauren Sanchez?

Sanchez is an Emmy award-winning reporter and anchor. She has worked in outlets like KCOP-TV, Fox 11, and Fox Sports Net. As per the US news outlet, Puck, during the 2023 International Women's Media Foundation, Sanchez praised the Washington Post for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, particularly by women correspondents. She said, "These extraordinary women, true 'Badass beacons of hope', willingly put their lives on the line to keep you informed".