Iran is a nation whose regional strategy in West Asia relies largely on a network of militias and armed groups in Iraq and Yemen. These groups are used by Tehran to project influence, counter the US, and shape outcomes in regional conflicts. Amid the heightened tensions with Washington, these forces, backed by Tehran through funding, training, and materiel, have become central to Iran’s broader geopolitical approach.

Iran's militia strategy - key elements

The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is also known as Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), is a large umbrella of militias operating within Iraq. Although formally, it's a part of Iraq's security forces, many of its fractiosn re aligned with Iran. They also have deep relations with Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In September 2025, four Iran-aligned Iraqi militias: Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the US. America has attributed various attacks on its personnel and facilities in Iraq to these groups.

Meanwhile, one of the most prominent pro-Iran militias, Kata’ib Hezbollah, has publically sai that one of its goals is to expel US forces from Iraq. The group also has a history of attacking US targets. Moreover, US authorities and counterterrorism bodies classify it as a terrorist organisation.

Iran’s support for Yemen’s Houthis

Iran has been a long-time supporter of the Houthis. The country has helped the group politically, financially, and materially, part of Tehran’s broader regional strategy. As per multiple reports, Iran has provided weapons, missile components, and funding to the Houthis, including facilitating the smuggling of fuel and materiel into Yemen.