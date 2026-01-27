/US vs Iran: America offers $15mn in reward for ‘information about the IRGC's oil transfers’. Details inside

Amid the diplomatic tensions between America and Iran, the US Department of State has announced a reward of up to $15 million for any information that leads to the identification of entities or individuals involved in oil sales conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) generates revenue for its terrorist activities through various illegal activities, including the sale and transfer of Iranian oil, which is sanctioned," says the graphic shared by the official US government account on X.

"If you have information about the IRGC's oil transfers, tankers, or entities associated with such illegal activities, please contact us. Your information could qualify you for a reward or transfer," the post read.

Apart from the image, the Rewards for Justice account said, "the IRGC targets the people of Iran in their own homeland and others abroad with its violence," while pleading, "Help us stop this terrorist group."

Add WION as a Preferred Source