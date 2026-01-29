US Border Czar Tom Homan held a press conference on Thursday (Jan 29), saying that "President Trump promised the American people, including the residents of Minnesota, that he would work to ensure our communities are safe." He said that he was there on behalf of the president. "This administration is absolutely focused on identifying and removing aliens that pose a public safety threat and national security threats—and the numbers prove it," he added.

"Bottom line is you can't fix problems if you don't have discussions. I didn't come to Minnesota for photo ops or headlines. You haven't seen me. I came here to seek solutions, and that's what we're going to do. And we come a long way, and we got some good wins for the people of Minnesota," he further said.

Homan also said, “I begged for the last 2 months on TV for the rhetoric to STOP! I said in March that if the rhetoric didn't stop, there would be bloodshed. And there has been. I wish I wasn't right. If you want laws reformed, take it up with Congress. ICE is enforcing laws enacted by Congress, the same laws on the books for the last 6 presidents I worked for! Go PROTEST CONGRESS, tell them you want changes! I don't want to see anybody die. Not officers, not members of the community, and not the targets of our operations.”

"I want to make it clear, ICE and CBP officers are performing their duties in a challenging environment, under tremendous circumstances. But they're trying to do it with professionalism. If they don’t, they will be dealt with,” he added.