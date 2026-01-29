/India can play ‘major role’ in Gaza reconstruction, says Palestine’s foreign minister Dr Shahin

The Palestinian Foreign Minister has said that India can play a “major role” in the reconstruction of Gaza, highlighting New Delhi’s longstanding support for Palestine amid the territory’s vast post-conflict devastation. In an exclusive interview with WION’s Sidhant Sibal during her visit to Delhi ahead of the India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin described Gaza’s rebuilding needs as enormous.

“The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, given the vast destruction in Gaza, will require enormous support in terms of human resources, in terms of money, in terms of technical assistance, you name it,” she said.

“And India can play, alongside other countries, a major role in funding, in construction efforts and so forth. So we expect all countries, with India included, to chip in so that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip can start as soon as possible and can end as soon as possible.”

The comments come as a US-led initiative under President Donald Trump, including a “Board of Peace” for Gaza oversight, has invited participation from India and others. Here’s the transcript of the full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the India-Palestine relationship?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: I'm very happy to be in India. This is my first visit, and I hope it's not the last. This is a great country, and we've had a great relationship with India for the last many decades. India has been very instrumental in voting with Palestine in international forums, and it has been instrumental in providing humanitarian assistance and development assistance, not only in Gaza in the last few years, and more so in the last two years, but also in the West Bank, and there are several projects that have been and still are ongoing, with support from India.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India as a bridge builder at a time when the crisis has only grown? India has a very good relationship with Israel. The Indian prime minister is expected to go to Israel. India has a historic relationship with Palestine, being the first non-Arab country to recognize Palestine. So how do you see India's role as a mediator?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: It's very important. It's very important to have countries that are on good terms with both sides. Because in the final analysis, we want whoever can to bring the two parts closer, so that the two parts actually respect each other and respect the rights of each other, so India can play a big role, and we expect it to venture into that direction.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India's role in reconstruction efforts in Gaza. We know that Donald Trump has taken a role. We hope to see semblance whenever it happens. But how do you see India's role in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, given the vast destruction in Gaza, will require enormous support in terms of human resources, in terms of money, in terms of technical assistance, you name it. And India can play alongside other countries, a major role in funding, in construction efforts and so forth. So we expect all countries, with India included, to chip in so that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip can start as soon as possible and can end as soon as possible, so that the people have space to breathe and start coming to a normal life, or a partial normal life, because really, after such atrocities, not sure how long it takes, how many generations it takes for people to recuperate.

Sidhant Sibal: The Board of Peace, we have seen Donald Trump's initiatives. How do you see these initiatives by the US president, Donald Trump, and specifically asking on the board of peace that was announced on the sidelines of Davos, there was no presence of Palestinian side. Do you feel disheartened?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: Look, Palestinians would welcome any peace initiative, because any peace initiative will, really, we assume, will take into consideration the requirements of peace. The requirements of peace simply entail the respect of people as per international law and the right to self-determination. Now that Board of Peace for us was part and parcel of United Nations Security Council resolution 3802 and it was specifically earmarked towards Gaza. And as such, we have embraced it. We have welcomed it because it tackles the needs of humanitarian assistance, the opening of the crossings, the unimpeded entry of that assistance, reconstruction efforts, etc, etc, and it links, in one way or another, with statehood. This is what we have embraced, and this is what we would like to see instituted.

Sidhant Sibal: But are you hopeful ma'am Donald Trump's efforts, the board of peace can lead to, eventually, the statehood for Palestine?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: We need to work for it, not just us, and our allies, because that and that only will put an end to the so-called conflict in the Middle East. It's not a conflict, it's an occupation. There's an occupier, and there's an occupied and in the final analysis, international law is very clear about the occupation and the occupier.

Sidhant Sibal: What is expected to be on the table at the India Arab foreign ministers meeting.

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: I think several relations will be discussed. The peace in the Middle East is at the forefront of any discussion, because it affects the whole area. Peace on the Israeli Palestinian front is not just a peace confined to Israel and Palestine. It's a peace that would transcend to other countries, or an insecurity that would transcend to the other countries, and as such, it would definitely be on the table.

Sidhant Sibal: Here in the Indian subcontinent, is a view about Hamas, especially here in India, because Hamas is seen associated with terror groups in Pakistan, their reports the linkages in Bangladesh. What's your sense about Hamas and the linkages they have with the terror groups in Pakistan?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: Well, I don't know about the terror groups in Pakistan or the linkages, but any violence is condemned by the official line of Palestine. We have espoused non-violence, and we believe that any issues should be solved around the table.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can give us an overview about the current situation in Gaza?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: The situation is extremely difficult because the space is in shambles. The infrastructure is destroyed. The humanitarian assistance still is not reaching the extent that it is supposed to reach, the killing is continuing and the injuries are continuing, albeit not to the extent that was before. But we hope that this ceasefire becomes a permanent ceasefire, and we can start the efforts of immediate relief as soon as possible. People need to eat and drink.

Sidhant Sibal: But is the ceasefire working?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: Well, the ceasefire has worked. It is not fully ceasefire, but at least we were not seeing the atrocities that we have been seeing in the past, but still killing continues.

Sidhant Sibal: So you are optimistic?

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: We have to stay optimistic, for the sake of our people.

Sidhant Sibal: There are countries who have recognised Palestine...

Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin: Yes, we had over 20 countries recognized in 2024-2025, making it up to 160 countries. We will continue our effort on that front.