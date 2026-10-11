/CM Vijay to PM Modi: Release pending Central funds, provide infra approvals

As Prime Minister Modi Visited Chennai on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a host of infrastructure projects, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay used the opportunity to request Modi for further Central Government support and approvals for projects spanning metro rail, six-laning of highways, and unconditional release of funds. This is PM Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu after Vijay's TVK-led Coalition government assumed office in May.

After receiving PM Modi at the Chennai airport, Vijay accompanied him to the Porur metro station that awaited inauguration. After flagging off the train, Modi and Vijay travelled on the metro along the newly opened route, following which they attended a Government event at the IIT Madras campus.

Speaking at the Government function, Vijay said, “Our Govt has transformed the political landscape and ushered in a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu. Having successfully completed 100+ days, we are striving to establish a corruption-free and transparent admin rooted in social justice. Our focus is on delivering inclusive growth that offers Education, Healthcare, farmer and fishermen welfare, overall economic growth.”

Highlighting the message of cooperative federalism, CM Vijay said: Strong states make a strong India. Tamil Nadu has always been a foundation for economic, social and cultural progress of India. When the Union and State governments work together, it should reflect in people's lives, he added.

During his speech, CM Vijay stated that the Godavari-Cauvery river linkage project is an important opportunity that helps augment water resources in Southern states. He urged the Union Government to take it up as a national project on priority. Further, he also touched upon the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Resolution that sought permission to use Tamil language for official purposes in Madras High Court proceedings. He added that a similar proposal had been sent to the President of India.

CM Vijay requested PM Modi to release Rs.5,110cr of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan(SSA) Central funds for school education, without any conditions. The Union Ministry of Education had linked the release of these funds to Tamil Nadu implementing provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including the three-language formula and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for PM-SHRI schools. Tamil Nadu has consistently refused to adopt the three-language formula or the NEP, arguing that states should not be compelled or penalised with withheld educational funding over policy disagreements