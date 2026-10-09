/BJP wins Nandigram, Rejinagar Assembly bypolls with thumping majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a thumping victory in the Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal. Hasi Rani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was killed in May, defeated Milan Pradhan of the Congress by a margin of 1,22,753 votes.

According to the ECI, Rath secured 1,64,427 votes, including 1,63,630 votes from the EVM count and 797 postal votes, accounting for 75.94 per cent of the total votes polled.

Pradhan garnered 41,674 votes, comprising 41,521 EVM votes and 153 postal votes. He secured 19.25 per cent of the total votes polled.

The Nandigarm bypoll was held after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari congratulated Hasi Rani Rath on her victory in Nandigram.

Adhikari described the result as “HISTORIC & UNPRECEDENTED” and expressed gratitude to the people of Nandigram for imposing faith in BJP.

"I bow in deepest gratitude before the generous People of Nandigram for this historic & record-breaking mandate. Nandigram has emphatically reaffirmed its unshakeable faith in the development politics of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the dynamic Central BJP Leadership under the guidance of @BJP4India President Shri @NitinNabin Ji, Shri @blsanthosh Ji, Shri @AmitShah Ji," wrote Adikari on X.

BJP candidate wins from Rejinagar

BJP has also won the Rejinagar bypoll seat in Murshidabad. Shankharavh Sarkar got 75,691 votes to win from the constituency.