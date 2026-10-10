/'1st US Oligarch': Elon Musk, who built an empire on govt money, is now calling India's govt corrupt

Elon Musk has cast himself this week as a champion of the Indian people against a corrupt, oligarch-captured state. It is worth remembering who is making that argument: one of the largest single beneficiaries of government money on the planet.

There are few people alive less entitled to portray the state as the enemy of the common good.

An Empire Built On Public Money

Strip the mythology from Musk's companies and a government cheque is underneath almost all of it.

SpaceX was kept alive and then made dominant by NASA contracts, and now holds Pentagon and intelligence work, including a reported classified spy-satellite programme worth around $1.8 billion. Tesla's rise was powered for years by government electric-vehicle incentives and regulatory credits sold to other carmakers. Across his businesses, public contracts, subsidies and favourable rules have been not a bonus but a foundation.

Musk is, in a very real sense, a creation of the state he now enjoys deriding.

The Convenient Theory Of Government

This is what makes the India attack so revealing.

When a government writes Musk a cheque, he is its most enthusiastic partner — bidding for contracts, praising the mission, operating happily inside its rules. When a government instead asks him to satisfy a condition he would rather skip, it transforms, in his telling, into a corrupt cabal strangling the people. The institution has not changed. His interest in it has.

India is not paying Musk. India is making him meet a security requirement. For a man accustomed to governments as customers, being treated as a mere applicant appears to register as an outrage.

Why This Matters For India

The point is not that Musk benefiting from government money is wrong — it is not. Governments fund private innovation for good reasons, and SpaceX has delivered real value for its contracts.

The point is credibility. When the biggest recipient of state largesse in the world accuses a state of corruption for the sin of regulating him, the accusation says more about his sense of entitlement than about the regulator. He has spent a career showing that he considers government legitimate when it serves him. India is simply declining to serve him on demand.

The Fair Point

To be fair, receiving public money does not strip anyone of the right to criticise a government, and genuine regulatory capture and crony protectionism do exist in India, as everywhere. If India were truly shielding a favoured billionaire, that would merit exposure regardless of who said it.

But the charge has to be earned with evidence, not asserted by a man whose reflex is to call any government that inconveniences him corrupt. And the available evidence — three licensees at the same stage, a documented security rationale — does not support his claim. It supports a state doing its job to a contractor who is used to the state doing his bidding.

The Correct Path

Musk's history actually shows the way out. He knows how to work with governments; he does it for a living. The same cooperation he extends to Washington would resolve India's process quickly.

Meet the security conditions, as Jio and Airtel must, and the licence follows. What India will not do is treat the world's most subsidised entrepreneur as too important to be checked.

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