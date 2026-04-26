/‘Maa’ crying, ‘maati’ with infiltrators, ‘maanush’ forced to migrate’: PM Modi slams TMC in rallies across Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ripped into the Trinamool Congress party, saying it has betrayed its own slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ during its rule in West Bengal. “Ma is crying, ‘maati’ is with infiltrators, and ‘maanush’ is forced to migrate," he added.

Addressing a rally in Bangaon ahead of the second phase of the election in Bengal, PM Modi hit out at the key constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, listing sexual assaults on women since the party “came to power 15 years ago”.

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The Trinamool has failed to ensure security for the women in Bengal, the PM said, listing sexual assault cases, including the rape and murder of the young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital and the gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old in Kamduni, just 20 km from the state capital.

The BJP has been targeting women voters since the 2024 Lok Sabha election when the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali hit the headlines.

PM Modi said on Sunday that “every sister and daughter of Bengal has now risen against the merciless Trinamool government and we saw a glimpse of this in the first phase of voting.”

‘This merciless govt protects the goons and blames daughters’

“Every day, there are reports of rape, gang rape, and murder. In their 15-year reign of lawlessness, many major incidents of rape and murder have occurred: the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, Kasba Law College rape, Park Street gang rape, Hanskhali rape and murder, Kamduni gang rape, Durgapur Medical College rape case,” he said.

“And in most cases, Trinamool leaders are involved... This merciless government protects the goons and, instead, blames the daughters... After June 4, there will be an account of every goon, every oppressor, and every corrupt person of Trinamool Congress,” PM added.

Women have been supporters of Bengal CM, who introduced a number of schemes for them over the years, including Lakshmir Bhandar (monthly cash transfers), Kanyashree (financial assistance for education), Rupashree (assistance for wedding) and vocational training under ‘Muktir Alo Yojana’.

Record voter turnout shows people’s anger, says Modi

Addressing a public gathering in Haripal, PM Narendra Modi said, “This time Bengal will break all records of voting, and my brothers and sisters of Bengal have demonstrated this on April 23... Those who couldn't gauge the mood of the people are very surprised, and for some, it has completely ruined their sleep.”

PM invokes ‘Mother Durga’ imagery

“For 15 years, TMC intimidated the people of Bengal. But these people forgot one thing. When oppression reaches its limit, the public takes the form of Mother Durga and immerses injustice. Today, the surging crowds at every booth in Bengal are saying, ‘Fear out, trust in’,” he said.

‘Leave before Phase 2 polling’: PM warns infiltrators

PM Modi also raised the issue of illegal infiltration while addressing an election rally. “I warn infiltrators to leave this country before 2nd phase of Bengal polls, else they will be thrown out after the results.”

Bengal voted overwhelmingly in the first phase, with the turnout figure crossing 91 per cent. The next phase of polling will be held on April 29 and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.