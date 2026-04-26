/Russia, North Korea agree on ‘long-term’ military cooperation amid Ukraine war

After nearly 4 years of fighting hand in hand in Ukraine since February 2022, Russia and North Korea have agreed to expand their defence partnership into “long-term” military cooperation, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday (April 26), as senior officials, including the defence minister from Moscow, visited Pyongyang.

North Korea has already deployed thousands of troops, along with missiles and munitions, to support Russia in its war in Ukraine. In return, analysts say Pyongyang is receiving financial aid, military technology, food and energy supplies, helping it bypass strict international sanctions linked to its nuclear programme.

The two countries signed a military treaty in 2024, committing to provide assistance “without delay” if either faces an attack. Building on that pact, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov said both sides have agreed to place their cooperation on a stable, long-term footing. “We are ready to sign a plan this year for Russian–Korean military cooperation for the period 2027–2031,” he said.

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Russian officials are in Pyongyang for the opening ceremony of a memorial complex honouring those killed while supporting Moscow's war effort against Ukraine.

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During the visit, Belousov met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Defence Minister No Kwang Chol. Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also held talks with Kim and thanked him for the role of North Korean troops in what he described as the “liberation of Kursk”.

Pyongyang has deployed forces to Russia’s western Kursk region to counter a prolonged offensive by Ukrainian troops. According to Russia’s defence ministry, Belousov also presented military awards to North Korean soldiers involved in the operation. Volodin said Korean troops fought alongside Russian forces in the campaign.

Seoul estimates that around 2,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed in the conflict. Reports suggest troops were instructed to avoid capture, with only two believed to have been taken alive and currently held by Ukrainian authorities.