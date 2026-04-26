/'Great wine heist': Internet reacts after journalists seen fleeing with expensive booze during chaos post WHCD shooting

What began as a glittering evening of politics, media and celebrity turned into a night of fear and controversy after gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by US President Donald Trump.

As security personnel rushed to secure the venue and escort the President to safety, an unexpected and controversial subplot quickly emerged online, with social media users accusing sections of the press corps of looting expensive wine during the evacuation.

The black tie event descended into panic when multiple loud cracks rang out across the ballroom, later confirmed by authorities as gunfire. Amid the confusion, the Secret Service moved swiftly to evacuate high-profile attendees, prioritising the President’s safety.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, viral clips circulating online suggested that not everyone was solely focused on escaping the danger. Footage widely shared on social media, including by Russian state outlet RT, appeared to show journalists placing unopened bottles of vintage wine into bags and jacket pockets as they exited the venue.

Within an hour, the phrase “Wine Gate” began trending across platforms, triggering a wave of criticism and dark humour. Several users condemned the alleged behaviour as emblematic of declining media ethics, while others responded with sarcasm and disbelief.

Internet can’t keep calm

“Bro they are removing the journos from the ballroom, and journos are taking all the booze with them two bottles at a time,” one user wrote on X, reacting to the viral clips.

Another widely circulated post by the account @YourAnonCentral claimed, “When people fled, they swiped entire bottles on their way out,” further fuelling the controversy.

The incident quickly divided opinion online. While many users expressed outrage at what they described as opportunistic behaviour during a potentially life-threatening situation, others treated it with irony, framing it as an absurd but telling moment.

“The president didn’t die. Why leave a good wine on the table?” one user quipped, while another added, “They still have to enjoy the party even if it’s in their living room.”

It remains unclear how widespread the alleged behaviour was or whether any formal complaints have been filed. There has also been no official response from organisers or representatives of the press corps regarding the viral footage.