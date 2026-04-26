US President Donald Trump struck a philosophical note after a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday (April 25), suggesting that assassination attempts are often directed at the most” influential” leaders. Responding to a journalist who asked why such incidents seem to repeatedly target him, Trump said he had “studied assassinations” and believes attackers tend to focus on figures who have made a significant impact.

“Well, you know, I’ve studied assassinations. And I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at Abraham Lincoln. The people that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after,” Trump said.

He added that while he was reluctant to frame it as an honour, his record in office may have made him a target. “I hate to say I’m honoured by that, but I’ve done a lot. We’ve changed this country, and there are a lot of people that are not happy about that. So I think that’s the answer,” he said.

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‘It’s a dangerous life’

Reflecting on the risks associated with the presidency, Trump described his role as inherently perilous. “I lead a pretty normal life, considering it’s a dangerous life,” he said, adding that, unlike some others in similar circumstances, he had not become overwhelmed by fear. “A lot of other people, you read stories where they become basket cases. To be honest, I’m not a basket case,” he added.

The remarks came hours after a security scare at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where loud bangs caused panic among attendees. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly escorted out by U.S. Secret Service personnel as guests took cover under tables. Vice President JD Vance and several cabinet members were also evacuated.

Suspect in custody