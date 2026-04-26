Screenshots of social media accounts believed to belong to Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, have surfaced online following his identification by authorities. Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was named as the suspect shortly after gunfire-like sounds prompted the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening, according to media reports.

Images circulating on the social media platform X appear to show Allen’s LinkedIn and Facebook profiles. According to these screenshots, Allen studied Mechanical Engineering at California Institute of Technology and later completed a Master’s degree in Computer Science at California State University, Dominguez Hills. The LinkedIn profile also indicates that he held a research fellowship with NASA.

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Far-right activist Laura Loomer shared a screenshot purportedly showing Allen in graduation attire, claiming he held a Master’s degree in Computer Science. A Facebook caption attributed to Allen read, “Pretty sure my Master’s in CS is done!”

Another widely shared image suggests that Allen was recognised as “Teacher of the Month” by C2 Education at its Torrance centre in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump posted images on his platform, Truth Social, which appear to show Allen being restrained on the ground following his apprehension.

Shooting at Washington Hilton

Panic spread at the Washington Hilton as a gunman attempted to force entry during the high-profile dinner event. Secret Service agents quickly escorted Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance to safety.

Witnesses reported hearing shouts urging people to take cover as guests ducked under tables inside the banquet hall, which was hosting hundreds of journalists, public figures and officials awaiting the President’s address.