/US suffered extensive damage in Iranian attacks, more than publicly acknowledged: Report

Since the start of Iran war on February 28, after US and Israel launched joint airstrike on the country, there has been massive infrastructure damage caused to Iran. But Tehran too has responded with almost the same aggression causing “extensive” damage to the US military, according to a report.

The retaliatory strikes by Iran on US military bases in seven Middle Eastern countries were “far worse than publicly acknowledged and is expected to cost billions of dollars to repair," said a report by NBC News.

Military infrastructure like command headquarters, aircraft hangars, warehouses, satellite communications infrastructure, runways, high-end radar systems, and dozens of aircraft, all critical for military movement and surveillance, have been the target of Iranian attacks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Notably, an old Iranian F-5 fighter jet managed to carry out a strike despite powerful US air defence systems installed in the Middle East countries to safeguard the military infrastructure in the region.

Pentagon mum on extent of damage it has suffered

The Pentagon has not spoken publicly on the extent of damaged caused to US military bases Iranian strikes. Also, the US Central Command, which handles military operations in that region, has yet to say anything on battle damage assessments.

The silence maintained by Pentagon on the matter has invoked criticism from some Republican lawmakers. “No one knows anything. And it’s not for lack of asking,” one congressional aide was quoted by NBC News as saying.

“We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record high budget.”