/Gunman 'was likely targeting Trump, members of administration: US attorney general

Preliminary investigations into the incident of a gunman opening fire while attempting to force his way into the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday evening, has so far revealed that the accused "was targeting members of the administration," said the acting US attorney general Todd Blanche on Sunday (April 26).

While speaking at CBS News' "Face the Nation," Blanche further said that the gunman is "not actively cooperating" and is believed to have traveled to Washington by train from Los Angeles via Chicago. Blanche too was in the Washington Hilton ballroom Saturday night with US President Donald Trump and hundreds of other dignitaries and journalists when the firing incident happened.

"We're still investigating a motive, and that's something that will necessarily take a couple of days at least," he said. "We believe he was targeting administration officials in this attack, attempted attack, but that's again, quite preliminary."

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Those officials "likely" include the President, Blanche added, "but I want to wait and not get ahead of us on that."

There are also reports that the suspect assembled the weapon somewhere in the hotel, which is under investigation.

About the suspect Cole Tomas Allen

The suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was taken into custody immediately. Authorities said publicly that Allen had a rifle and a handgun on him when they arrested him.

Records show that Allen purchased a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun in August 2025 and had purchased an Armscor Precision .38 semi-automatic pistol in October 2023.

According to officials, the suspect had no prior criminal record, and he was not on the radar of law enforcement.