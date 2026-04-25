/Anna Hazare holds AAP leadership responsible for exit of Raghav Chadha, 6 other MPs

Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for the exit of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs and said everyone in a democracy has the right to hold an opinion. He said Chadha and six other AAP MPs might not have resigned if the party had adhered to the “right” course.

They must have encountered certain difficulties within the party, which ultimately led to their decision to quit, added the activist who led the anti-corruption protest at Ram Lila Maidan in the national capital after which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed and stormed to power in Delhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Had that party followed the right way, they would not have left’

Hazare said the responsibility of the exits lies with the AAP leadership. “It is their fault. Had that party followed the right way, they would not have left,” he said.

He further said that there must be some reason for the resignations and added that in a democratic system, individuals are free to decide where they wish to remain.

“There must be some or the other reason. In a democracy, every person has a view about where to stay and leave,” Hazare added.

However, he also said that changing a party for selfish motives is not right.

“Leaving one party and joining another party is not right… Changing political parties for our selfish needs is not the right thing. This is not mentioned in our Constitution. Our Constitution is supreme. Our country functions based on the Constitution,” Hazare said.

Chadha announced his decision to join the BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs. Chadha cited corruption within AAP as the main reason for his departure, but the party criticised his move, calling it a betrayal of the people of Punjab.

Kejriwal real traitor, built Rs 100-crore house: Swati Maliwal

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who also quit AAP and joined BJP, slammed former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said when Kejriwal began his political journey, he showed hopes of change and wore torn pants, but after coming to power, he spent hundreds of crores building a house.

She added that she moved to the BJP as she believed in the leadership of PM Modi. “I joined the BJP not under any compulsion, but because I believe in the leadership of PM Modi. I urge all those who want to do constructive politics to join the BJP,” she told news agency ANI.

Countering AAP’s ‘traitor’ jibe, she said that Kejriwal is the real traitor. She said that when he began his anti-corruption movement in 2011, he used to wear torn pants and drove around in an old car, but after coming to power, he built a house worth Rs 100 crore.