/US blockade of Iranian vessels to continue for ‘as long as it takes’: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the US Navy’s blockade of Iranian vessels and ports will continue for “as long as it takes” and indicated that the Trump administration is in no hurry to reach a peace deal with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Hegseth echoed President Donald Trump’s recent comments that the US is in control of the timeline for Operation Epic Fury, which has continued for nearly two months.

“All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways, or instead they can watch the regime’s fragile economic state collapse under the unrelenting pressure of American power, a blockade as long as it takes, whatever President Trump decides,” Hegseth said, adding that with the blockade continuing, “the clock is not on their side.”

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‘We have all the time in the world, and we’re not anxious for a deal’

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that the US took out Iran’s military in the first four weeks of the war and “now all we’re doing is sitting back and seeing what deal” would emerge.

Hegseth also indicated that the US is not concerned about the duration of the war.

“President Trump said it again yesterday. We have all the time in the world, and we’re not anxious for a deal,” he said.

The defence secretary argued that Operation Epic Fury has delivered a “decisive military result” in weeks, with a focus on the mission of keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

‘Our blockade is growing and going global’

Hegseth added that the mission is continuing into a new phase, and Iran now has the opportunity to make a peace deal.

“Iran has an important choice, a chance to make a deal. A good deal. A wise deal,” he said.

He said the US blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz is ‘ironclad’, and that a second aircraft carrier will be joining the blockade in the coming days.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” he added.

‘Time for free-riding by allies over’

Hegseth described the campaign against Iran as “a gift to the world” and warned that the time for “free-riding” by allies was over. He said the burden of securing key energy routes should not fall solely on Washington, adding that the Hormuz chokepoint is “more Europe and Asia’s fight than the US’s”.

“Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free riding is over,” Hegseth said.

‘We will shoot to destroy. No hesitation’

After Trump’s directive for the Navy to “shoot and kill” any boat placing mines in the strait, US commanders have clear rules of engagement, Hegseth said.

“If Iran is putting mines in the water, or otherwise threatening American commercial shipping or American forces, we will shoot to destroy. No hesitation,” he said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine provided details about the US military blockade being enforced against any ship that is moving to or from an Iranian port or territory. Caine said 34 ships turned around, while one, the M/V Touska, was seized.

Two other ‘stateless’ vessels linked to Iran, the M/T Tifani and M/T Majestic X, were interdicted, and their crew remain in US custody, Caine said.