/India tops global heat charts with 19 of 20 hottest cities, IMD warns of continued heatwave

India has emerged as the world’s heat hotspot, with 19 of the 20 hottest locations globally currently recorded within the country, according to data released by AQI.in. The findings underline the scale of the ongoing India heatwave, with cities across Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh dominating global temperature rankings.

Bhagalpur in Bihar, Talcher in Odisha and Asansol in West Bengal topped the list, each recording a peak temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, the highest in the world at the time of assessment, according to an India Today report. Several other cities in Bihar, including Begusarai, Motihari, Munger, Bhojpur and Siwan, along with locations in West Bengal and eastern Uttar Pradesh, followed closely with temperatures around 43 degrees Celsius. Lumbini in Nepal was the only non Indian location in the top 20.

IMD warns of prolonged heatwave

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions will persist from April 22 to 24, with maximum temperatures likely to rise further and touch 43 degrees Celsius in several regions. The department declares a heatwave when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The widespread surge in temperatures across northern, central and eastern India indicates a broader atmospheric pattern rather than isolated events. Meteorologists attribute the extreme conditions to intense solar radiation during the pre-monsoon period, coupled with clear skies that allow uninterrupted heating of land surfaces.

Multiple factors intensify extreme heat

A deficit in winter snowfall across Eurasia and the Himalayas has further aggravated conditions by reducing surface reflectivity and accelerating warming. In addition, shifting ocean patterns, including rising Pacific sea surface temperatures and ENSO neutral conditions, are altering atmospheric circulation and weakening cooling systems.

Hot, dry northwesterly winds sweeping across the plains have also suppressed cloud formation and rainfall, intensifying the Indian heatwave. However, weather conditions remain uneven, with parts of southern and north eastern India experiencing moisture inflow and thunderstorms.

Experts warn that the clustering of extreme temperatures within India signals rising climate variability and an increase in both the frequency and intensity of heatwaves. With April still underway, prolonged heat stress is expected to continue, with meaningful relief unlikely until pre-monsoon activity strengthens in the coming weeks.