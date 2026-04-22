/Untold tales of IPL 2026 | 'Yuvraj Singh is my idol': CSK rising star Prashant Veer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to resume their rivalry against Mumbai Indians (MI) as they take on their arch-rivals for the first meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season on Thursday (April 23). Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the contest will showcase some of the greats of the game. However, the focus will also be on young players who are trying to make a mark on the biggest stage of all.

One of the names is CSK’s Prashant Veer, who became the highest-paid non-capped IPL player from India. The five-time champions paid a whopping INR 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, making him one of the highest-paid players in the competition’s history. Speaking on the JioStar show, ‘Dream On,’ Prashant opened up on his journey and where his dream began.

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Question: Prashant, tell us about your cricket journey. How did it start? At what age did it start? And how did you move forward?

I have been playing cricket since 2017. My cricket journey started in Amethi, my hometown. I played cricket there for a few days. Then I left Amethi and came to Saharanpur. I started playing cricket there. Then I practiced with SPBA Cricket Academy's Rajiv Goyal for 6-7 years. I have been playing cricket since 2017. Everyone in the village is fond of tennis balls.

Question: Your batting is very aggressive. There is a lot of attacking. Tell us something about that. Did you always start your career with top-order batting or did you play back and forth in each group?

Earlier, I used to bat in the top order. I always liked to attack, so I used to hit lifts. When I became a senior and grew up, I understood things and I set my order accordingly. I started batting in the lower order. I don't even get a chance because the place is already fixed. Wherever I get a chance, I can play anywhere.

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Question: Tell us about your cricketing idol. Who have you idolized since childhood? Who is your current idol?

My idol is Yuvraj Singh. I have been following him since childhood. He used to bat lefty. I used to bat lefty. He was a left-hand spinner. I follow him. He is like Stokes. I get motivated when I see him. I learn from him and one thing I like is his mental state. How did he come back after the WC, having suffered from cancer?

Question: Did you get a chance to meet Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma?

No, I haven't met them. I have got my brothers, Rinku and Bhuvibhai. Bhuvi keeps teaching me things, so I learn everything. And Nitish was the captain of Noida Kings. Nitish and I keep talking about cricket.