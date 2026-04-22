/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni fine-tunes keeping at Wankhede: Decision on MI return imminent

MS Dhoni continues to inch closer to his IPL return this season, but nothing concrete has come up yet. The veteran CSK player, who captained the franchise to record five IPL titles, continues to recover from the calf strain he sustained ahead of this edition. Although he should have been up and ready per an initial timeline as laid out by CSK, the franchise sweats on his confirmation as the selection call for the marquee Mumbai Indians game looms.

Dhoni was back in training at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with CSK scheduled to face their former foes on Thursday (Apr 23) in a marquee clash. Keeping wickets during the nets session, the video of which has also gone viral, Dhoni has indicated his return to the playing XI. Should that happen, which, per the latest reports, looks unlikely, playing his first game of the season at the venue he once created history at would break the internet.

Meanwhile, Dhoni kept wickets (to Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel) for nearly 40 minutes during the training session, leaving onlookers surprised as he usually never practices during wicketkeeping drills. Not only this, but the 44-year-old also batted for close to an hour, first facing the CSK bowlers before taking throwdowns.

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Away from the game, away from the sight

Dhoni hasn’t featured in the first six matches contested by CSK, with Sanju Samson keeping wickets in his absence. Although it’s been close to a month since he has been absent from everyone’s sight, even during the home games, Dhoni could make a comeback sooner than expected.

How has CSK fared in Dhoni’s absence?

CSK’s new opening pair (team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson) hasn’t found its mojo yet, with only Samson among the run-getters at the top. While Gaikwad has failed to get going, an untimely injury to fellow run-scorer Ayush Mhatre has further dented their situation.

