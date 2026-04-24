/Kuwait border drone attack: GCC protests ceasefire breach by Iraqi-linked drones

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence confirmed on Friday (Apr 24) that its northern border outposts were targeted by a "hostile" drone attack launched from neighbouring Iraq. The incident has spiked regional tensions as West Asia remains on edge following the recent large-scale military escalations between the US, Israel, and Iran. According to a statement from military spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, two explosive-laden drones struck land border positions early Friday morning. While the strikes caused significant material damage to border facilities, the Ministry confirmed there were no human casualties.

In a statement, the Kuwait Army said, “Two sites of the northern land border centers of the State of Kuwait were targeted in a sinful aggressive attack by two fibre-optic wire-guided explosive drones originating from the Republic of Iraq, resulting in material damage, with no human casualties recorded.”

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“The Ministry of Defence affirms that the competent authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to deal with the incident. May God protect Kuwait and its people from all harm, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir of the country, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces—may God preserve and protect him—and His Highness the Crown Prince—may God preserve him,” it added.