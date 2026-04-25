During the first phase of West Bengal elections on Thursday (April 24) an unusual incident unfolded under the Matigara-Naxalbari assembly segment in Siliguri subdivision. A man who was waiting at booth no. 25/238 in Phansidewa's Tarabari for hours, intercepted his wife who had eloped with another man 2 years ago.

He had guessed his wife would turn up at the polling station to vote and he was lucky.

According to eyewitnesses, a man was waiting at booth no. 25/238 in Phansidewa's Tarabari since morning. He did not speak to anybody and did not give an inkling as to what he was up to.

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At 2pm, a woman arrived at the booth with her voter's slip and EPIC card. As soon as the man saw the woman he lunged at her trying to snatch her voter card, pulling her hair and holding her tightly from behind so that she does not escape. On seeing the man and the woman pushing each other, CAPF personnel rushed in and freed the woman. The man, however, kept screaming at the woman.