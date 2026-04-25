/Russia accuses US of energy grab, says Iran and Venezuela military actions only ‘about oil’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United States of trying to grab oil and energy resources of other nations and said that Washington’s military actions in countries like Venezuela and Iran are driven by these objectives. In an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said the US “cares only about its own well-being” and aims to secure its interests through extreme measures and “any means—coups, kidnappings, or assassinations of leaders of countries that possess natural resources”.

He said the United States pursued military and political interventions in Iran and Venezuela primarily to secure control over oil resources.

‘They have a doctrine of dominance in global energy markets’

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Lavrov alleged that Washington no longer hides its motivations, saying, “Venezuela, Iran—our American colleagues do not hide that this is about oil. They have a doctrine of dominance in global energy markets.”

Lavrov said the US approach signals a breakdown of international law. “This is taking us back to a world where nothing existed in terms of legal norms,” he said, adding that global decisions are increasingly dictated by power rather than rules.

‘US backs away from agreements,’ says Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister also criticised Washington’s diplomatic approach. “I would advise the US… to begin by engaging in dialogue,” Lavrov said, accusing the US of backing away from agreements.

Lavrov made the remarks at a time when US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to travel to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the initiative for the meeting came from Tehran, noting that the US is open to negotiations but not under pressure to strike a deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already reached Islamabad as he embarked on a regional tour.

Lavrov also commented on the Ukraine conflict and energy disputes with Europe and accused the US of pushing Europe to cut reliance on Russian gas. He described Western policies as an attempt to return to a “colonial era”.