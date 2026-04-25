US President Donald Trump again launched his racist tirade on Friday evening against Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and conservative podcaster Candace Owens. In his intensifying rhetoric against the “anti-war” camp, he called both his political opponent and former ally “low-IQ” individuals in a social media post on his platform, Truth Social. He referred to Jeffries as “High Tax” Jeffries and shared a doctored graphic of Candace Owens on the front page of Time Magazine with the tag line, “Vile Person of the Year”.

"Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way. Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!" wrote Trump in the post. The podcaster has been facing a defamation lawsuit from France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron and President Emanuel Macron for allegations against the First Lady of secretly being a transgender. The doctored picture of the Time Magazine cover also featured taglines accusing her of “using rich white men” and protecting “sex offenders.”

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Just minutes after this post, Trump changed his target to Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, whom he had already targeted as a “low IQ” man. Trump dubbed him "Hakeem 'High Tax' Jeffries," claiming he is "not smart enough" to lead the Democratic Party or the country. He attacked Jeffries for criticising the administration's military actions in Iran, arguing that such "ranting and raving" hurts US negotiations.

“Hakeem ‘High Tax’ Jeffries is a low-IQ individual who is not smart enough to be ‘running’ the Democrat Party, and certainly not smart enough to be involved in running the United States of America,” wrote Trump in his post. Trump derided “high tax” and “open border” policies responsible for almost destroying the US.

Jeffries hit back at Trump, mocking him if he was going to charge rent “for space I am occupying in your head?” Former Congresswoman and once a Trump loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, called it a “cruel post”, something “Laura Loomer would conjure up” while giving Trump “talking points, policy decisions, and political advice.”