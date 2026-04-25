/Iran executes man accused of carrying ‘mission’ for Israel’s spy agency

Iran on Saturday (Apr 25) executed a man accused of carrying out a “mission” on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency during mass protests in January. This comes amid a string of executions since the war broke out with the United States and Israel. According to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, Erfan Kiani was hanged after the country’s Supreme Court upheld his sentence.

Authorities described Kiani as one of the “main operatives” tasked by Mossad during unrest in the central province of Isfahan earlier this year. He was accused of multiple offences, including arson, destruction of public and private property, possession and use of Molotov cocktails, carrying a bladed weapon, attacking security personnel, blocking roads, and spreading fear among citizens.

Kiani’s execution comes after another man was hanged on charges related to membership in a banned opposition group. In recent weeks, Iranian officials have intensified the use of the death penalty, particularly following the escalation of hostilities that began on February 28.

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Tehran has claimed that the protests in January were instigated by foreign actors, including Israel, the United States, and opposition organisations such as the People's Mujahedin of Iran. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have long criticised Iran’s use of capital punishment, noting that it remains one of the world’s most frequent practitioners of the death penalty after China.

Since March 19, at least nine individuals linked to the protests have reportedly been executed, raising concerns among international observers over due process and human rights.