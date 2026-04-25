/Aviation in Iran getting back to normal? Flight operations resume at Iran's largest airport



Iran was forced to shut down its air space and halted civilian aviation operations nationwide after US and Israel carried out a joint airstrike on February 28, leading to the war. But close to two months after the war started, Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport resumed operations on Saturday (April 25). Passengers are scheduled to depart for Medina in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman and Istanbul in Türkiye, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported.

Gradual resumption of passenger flights at other airports began on April 18, when Iran reopened its eastern airspace to international flights.

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According to Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, flight services will return to normal after the completion technical and operational preparations by military and civilian authorities.

Trump's special envoy in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are in Pakistan for a second round of peace talks aimed at ending the war between the United States and Iran.



But Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X that no meeting is planned between Iranian and US negotiators in Pakistan, adding fresh uncertainty to ongoing diplomatic signals. “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US,” Baghaei wrote. “Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

He added that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Pakistan for discussions with Pakistani officials focused on mediation efforts to end what he described as the “American imposed war of aggression” and to restore regional peace.