/Iran claims US seeking ‘face-saving’ way out of war ahead of potential talks in Islamabad

Iranian Defence Ministry on Saturday (Apr 25) said that the United States was seeking a “face-saving” way out of the war in which it has become “trapped”. This comes as the US delegation heads to Pakistan to hold peace negotiations. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad to hold meetings with senior Pakistani officials, but did not mention plans to hold talks with the US.

“Our military power today is a dominant force, and the enemy is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in,” Iranian media outlet ISNA quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

Will Iran talks happen?

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This comes as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner head to Pakistan to hold discussions. The White House said that the two would have “talks” with Iranian representatives. However, Iranian state media reported that direct talks were not in the cards.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei earlier said that the Iranian delegation arrived in Pakistan, marking an official visit. He added that Araghchi will hold talks with high-level Pakistani officials as part of their efforts in ongoing mediation of the war. He added that no meeting was planned to take place between Iran and the US.

“We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region,” Baqaei said.

He added, “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

Tensions continue to flare in West Asia

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, with the Strait of Hormuz as the centre of the conflict, the US military deployed three aircraft carriers in the region for the first time since it waged war in Iraq in 2003.

The three battle groups have “over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines”, US Central Command said on X.