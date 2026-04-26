/US Holds, Gulf Collapses: India's engineering exports at record high amid Hormuz-Tariffs disruption

When the Strait of Hormuz closed following the Iran War, India's engineering export machine did not break. But in the markets closest to the conflict, it bled. Full-year data of engineering exports by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India narrates two sharply different stories about the sector in 2025-26, one of stubborn resilience in the West, and one of severe disruption in the region where India's supply chains are most exposed.

The headline number and what hides behind it

Indian engineering exports hit an all-time high of $122.43 billion in FY26, up 4.86 per cent from $116.75 billion the previous year. It is the second consecutive record fiscal, and on paper, it reads as a sector in command of its circumstances.

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The United States, India's single largest market for engineering goods, held firm. Exports there grew 2.3 per cent year-on-year to $19.60 billion, a number that carries particular weight given the tariff pressure applied by the Trump administration throughout the year. North America as a whole grew 1.9 per cent. The European Union posted an even stronger 8.6 per cent rise.

EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha was direct about what the numbers represent. "The export growth came at a time when global trade faced unprecedented challenges in the form of the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East and West Asia, which blocked one of the key sea routes in the region," he said. "This stellar performance is surely a testament to the perseverance and determination of our exporting community." But the aggregate figure obscures a crisis playing out in real time.

India's eng exports basket

India's engineering export basket spans 34 product panels tracked by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. The sector's core exports include iron and steel, products of iron and steel, electric machinery and equipment, IC engines and parts, motor vehicles and cars, auto components, two and three-wheelers, industrial machinery for agriculture and dairy, copper and copper products, aluminium products, machine tools, boilers and parts, and ships and boats. The breadth of the basket is a structural strength. In FY26, 26 of the 34 panels recorded year-on-year growth, reflecting demand across manufacturing, infrastructure, and mobility segments globally.

WANA: Where the data breaks

In March 2026, as the Hormuz closure took full effect, exports to the West Asia and North Africa region collapsed 50.7 per cent year-on-year in a single month. The UAE, India's second-largest engineering export market, saw shipments plunge 67 per cent during that period. Saudi Arabia, the fourth-largest destination, fell 45 per cent.

For the full fiscal year, the damage was already accumulating before March arrived. UAE exports were down 10 per cent for FY26 as a whole. Saudi Arabia was off 13 per cent. The WANA region overall contracted 8 per cent across the year.

The numbers expose a structural pressure point that goes beyond disrupted shipping lanes. The UAE is not simply a buyer of Indian engineering goods; it functions as a transhipment and warehousing hub, with Indian exporters maintaining inventory there for onward trade with Europe, Africa, and the United States. When conflict froze movement through the Gulf, it did not merely cut a route. It immobilised Indian goods sitting in warehouses, compounding the damage well beyond what bilateral trade figures alone can capture, EEPC India noted in its assessment.

The Government's response and the question it raises

New Delhi moved to contain the damage through the Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation scheme, known as RELIEF, with a financial outlay of Rs 497 crore. The scheme targets war-risk insurance costs, premium volatility, and the elevated freight and logistics expenses that followed the Hormuz disruption.

Pankaj Chadha acknowledged the intervention. "Policy measures including the RELIEF Scheme with an outlay of Rs 497 crore, contributed to trade continuity during the WANA crisis," he said.

Whether the outlay was commensurate with the scale of disruption, a 50.7 per cent single-month collapse across a region that accounts for a significant share of India's engineering trade, is a question the data alone cannot answer.

The road to $250 billion

Engineering goods now account for 27.71 per cent of India's total merchandise exports, the largest single component. In March 2026, that share climbed further to 28.11 per cent. The sector's weight in India's trade balance means that what happens to engineering exports does not stay within the sector.

India's stated target is $250 billion in engineering exports by 2030. The current run rate, at $122.43 billion, means the sector must roughly double output in four years' in a global environment shaped by tariff unpredictability in its most critical market and active conflict choking its most strategically vulnerable trade corridor.