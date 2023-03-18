The Crown Season 6: First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton unveiled

The much-anticipated sixth season of The Crown is currently being filmed in St Andrews, Scotland. According to early reports, the next phase of Netflix's flagship show will feature Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively.

The last season of the web series dealt with the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and their divorced life. It also featured Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed up till shortly before her death in 1997.

Now, the series will move into the next phase and will tell the greatest love story from the royals. Kate and William met in 2001 while studying at the University of St Andrews. And, recently some photographers caught the cast and crew potentially filming a scene of their first meet-up.

The two were studying art history at the time. William later changes his major to geography. The two broke up shortly after graduating, but by 2010, they were engaged.

First look at Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William on the set of ‘THE CROWN’ season 6 https://t.co/Pg9wvm6b5r — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 17, 2023

Their relationship has been eagerly followed by tabloids since their early dating days. Their wedding, which took place on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, caught the attention of millions of people worldwide. Today, they have three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

It is being speculated that the sixth season will focus on events that happened in the '90s, including William's mother Princess Diana's death. Although it is believed they will not show the moment of Diana's death but will include the lead-up and aftermath.

Prince William recently came under fire after his brother Prince Harry revealed in his autobiography that he physically attacked him after insulting his wife, Meghan Markle. After reportedly calling Markle "difficult, rude and abrasive", William grabbed Harry by the collar, ripped his necklace, and knocked him to the floor.

