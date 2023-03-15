Shocking! Kate Middleton had to undergo fertility test before marrying Prince William

As per a new book, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton had to undergo a fertility test before she got hitched to the current heir to the British throne, Prince William. And also, if she had been found unfertile, the marriage might even have been called off. As per a new book titled Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family written by Tom Quinn, Middleton's marriage with William was allowed due to a few precautions. It is not usual for a future king like William to marry a middle-class commoner. Prince Diana, Quinn says, also had to undergo similar tests before her marriage to the current King Charles III.

"These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off," says Quinn (quoted by Hello magazine).

The author further says that Princess Diana did not know that the tests she went through were to test her fertility. She thought it was just her medical checkup.

"Diana complained in a brief encounter with the present author that she had in all innocence thought her premarital check-ups had to do with general health, only realising later on that she had actually been tested for fertility. 'I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage,' she said," says Quinn in his book.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage

They married in a grand and highly publicised ceremony on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. The wedding was a global event, with an estimated 2 billion people tuning in to watch the live broadcast. Kate's dress, designed by Sarah Burton of the fashion house Alexander McQueen, was widely praised for its elegance and timeless style.

The wedding was attended by many high-profile guests, including members of the royal family, heads of state, and celebrities. The couple exchanged vows and rings, and William presented Kate with a sapphire and diamond engagement ring that had belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds embarked on a procession through the streets of London, before joining guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. They later departed for their honeymoon in the Seychelles.

The marriage of Kate and William was seen as a symbol of modernisation and change within the royal family, as Kate was the first non-aristocratic bride to marry a future king in over 350 years. The couple has since become known for their public appearances, charitable work, and dedication to family life, with three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE