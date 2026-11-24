Bengali films have long vanished from cinema halls the moment a Hindi release arrived, and a high-stakes meeting at Nabanna has now promised to end that. The announcement comes just ahead of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which begins on 16 December and, sources say, will see Salman Khan arrive alongside Rajinikanth in a star-studded line-up.

The Chief Minister called the meeting in a hurry, bringing together distributors, producers, exhibitors and hall owners. The trigger was Sadhak Bamakhyapa, a crowd-pulling Bengali film that was removed from theatres after just one week to make room for a Hindi release. Almost the entire Tollygunge community of artists and technicians protested on social media.

The Chief Minister has now made the prime-time rule mandatory in practice. The rule is not new, but until now it had little effect. The state's directive of 13 August 2025, issued under the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, is blunt. CM Suvendhu Adhikari said, "In every cinema hall located in this state, and on every screen of every multiplex, Bengali films must be shown in 365 prime-time shows throughout the year."

Prime time means 3 PM to 9 PM, and the directive does not bar films in any other language. Because it is tied to cinema licences, it is a legal condition, not a polite request.

Sources say the Chief Minister gave strict instructions that Sadhak Bamakhyapa must not be taken down. Hall owners who have not been given films before will get their turn.

The deeper problem is the shrinking number of screens. The state once had more than 800 cinema halls but now has only around 100, and the Chief Minister said this number must rise. The meeting decided that 51 halls would be built or renovated for screenings. Producers and directors have long complained that Bengali cinema takes the hit whenever a Hindi film comes along.

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A committee will examine the industry's problems and propose solutions. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be its chief advisor, and it will include:

Raj Chakraborty, Filmmaker

Srijit Mukherjeee, Filmmaker

Shiboprosad Mukherjeee, Filmmaker-Actor

Kaushik Ganguly, Filmmaker-Actor

Shrikant Mohta, Producer

Rana Sarkar, Producer

Rituparna Sengupta, Actress-Producer

Rudranil Ghosh, Actor-BJP MP

Papia Adhikari, Actress- BJP MP

Arijit Dutta, Actor



The committee will be formed after Chakraborty returns to Bengal on the 26th and must submit its report by 31 December.

About Kolkata International Film Festival 2026

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) begins on 16 December, and Nabanna sources say a star-studded line-up is expected. Salman Khan, affectionately called "Bhaijaan", is coming, along with Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Basu and Madhur Bhandarkar. The list is said to be growing.