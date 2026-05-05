/MET Gala 2026: Meet Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the royal siblings who made their debut at the fashion gala

Who doesn’t like royalty mixed with fashion? And MET Gala 2026 served us just that as Indian royal siblings Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh made their debut at the fashion gala. The royal siblings represented the Jaipur royal family and exuded grace and charm on the MET red carpet in Prabal Gurung designs. The outfits gave tribute to not just their royal lineage but also highlighted Indian heritage and culture at the global event.

Gauravi’s outfit for the gala was a tribute to her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi, who was considered a fashion icon for her chiffon saris and pearl necklaces. On Monday night, Guaravi too wore a saree-gown in blush pink with pearl accessories, highlighting the understated style of the late queen.

Gauravi and Padmanabh’s photos from MET quickly went viral and generated a lot of buzz. So who are the royal siblings? Here’s what we know about them.

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Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

Princess Gauravi Kumari was born in 1999 and is the second child of Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh. Gauravi is a part of Jaipur’s youngest royal generation. She completed her schooling from Mayo College Girls School in Ajmer and then moved to the US to study media and communications at New York University.

The Princess made her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2017. Since 2019, Gauravi has been doing charitable work as the General Secretary of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. In 2021, she co-founded the PDKF Store with French designer Claire Deroo. Fashion comes easy to her, and she has collaborated with celebrated designer Anita Dongre to showcase a special lined called Rewild 23. She has also been associated with luxury and lifestyle brands such as Jimmy Choo and Kama Ayurveda, adding to her growing presence in the fashion and cultural space.

Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh?

Gauravi’s brother Padmanabh Singh is a young modern-day prince and the scion of the Jaipur royal family. He is known for his prowess in the game of polo. He is also recognised for his lavish lifestyle and global fashion flair.

His great-grandfather was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state under British rule. Pacho, as the young Prince is called, is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur. According to reports, Padmanabh owns a property worth 20,000 crore.

A passionate polo player, he has travelled the globe thanks to the sport and played it alongside notable figures such as Prince William and Prince Harry.

His name was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018 for his prowess on the polo field.

About MET Gala 2026

The Met Gala 2026 theme was "Costume Art," with the official dress code being "Fashion Is Art."

The event, which took place on May 4, 2026 in New York, served as the opening for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition of the same name. The concept encouraged attendees to treat their bodies as canvases and explore fashion as a conceptual, artistic medium rather than just a red-carpet garment.