/Met Gala 2026: Bad Bunny to Connor Storrie - Best-dressed men on the red carpet

Bad Bunny to Connor Storrie, take a look at the best-dressed men at the Met Gala 2026, who not just embraced the theme of the event, but also brought class and style to it.
On the first Monday of May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art not just saw stunning women posing on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2026 in exquisite attire, but also featured men who proved that menswear can be just as daring and creative as any gown. This year, the theme of the fashion's biggest night was "Fashion is Art", inspired by the Costume Institute’s exhibition "Costume Art," and several stars delivered it. A look at the best-dressed men at the Met Gala 2026.
The music icon looked almost unrecognisable on the red carpet. Dressed in a sharply cut black suit designed by Zara, his look featured an oversized collar bow. But what caught everyone's attention was the transformation with ageing prosthetics, silver hair, and a walking cane.
Embracing sophistication, he wore Thom Browne paired with Jacob & Co. His look balanced traditional tailoring with bold design elements, and was completed with a Manish Malhotra High Jewelry brooch that featured a Colombian emerald surrounded by white diamonds.
Karan Johar wore a custom creation by Manish Malhotra. The filmmaker's look featured detailed hand-painted motifs, traditional zardozi work, and architectural elements like pillars, lotuses, and swans, and paid a tribute to the legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma.
Storrie turned heads in a dramatic impression in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Storrie's tailored black suit featured a flowing polka-dot scarf, and a striking Omega timepiece. Meanwhile, Williams opted for a Balenciaga ensemble along with dramatic makeup.
Withers wore Louis Vuitton with Jaeger-LeCoultre accents, and he pushed boundaries by incorporating sheer elements and statement accessories. While Platt wore a painted suit that resembled a surrealist canvas.
A$AP Rocky's Met Gala look is one of the most talked-about topics among fashion enthusiasts as he embraced a baby pink Chanel robe, which featured a fringed belt. Another red carpet favourite was Domingo, who chose a striking Valentino ensemble layered with textures and colours.
Malek showed up at the Met Gala in Saint Laurent, complemented by Cartier jewellery. His look was loved for its precision and quiet drama. Meanwhile, Sombr was dressed in Valentino with a sparkling cape that came with shoulder pads.