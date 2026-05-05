/Met Gala 2026: Bad Bunny to Connor Storrie - Best-dressed men on the red carpet

On the first Monday of May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art not just saw stunning women posing on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2026 in exquisite attire, but also featured men who proved that menswear can be just as daring and creative as any gown. This year, the theme of the fashion's biggest night was "Fashion is Art", inspired by the Costume Institute’s exhibition "Costume Art," and several stars delivered it. A look at the best-dressed men at the Met Gala 2026.