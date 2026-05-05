/Met Gala 2026: Fans react to Ananya Birla's 'masked' look from the red carpet | See pics

Ananya Birla's debut at the Met Gala 2026 was one of the most-talked-about moments of the evening. Instead of choosing a visible look, she stole the show with her dramatic, intriguing approach. The businesswoman arrived at the red carpet in a mask that concealed her identity, leaving the viewers curious.

Held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year's theme for the Met Gala was "Fashion Is Art," and Birla's mysterious appearance, styled by Rhea Kapoor, definitely embraced it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What did Ananya Birla wear at the Met Gala 2026

For her debut, she wore a custom creation by London-based designer Robert Wun. The outfit featured a black jacket with a cinched waist and sculptural peplum detailing, paired with a floor-length pleated skirt. The structured silhouette went perfectly with a subtle light blue shirt, but the best part about her look was the metallic face mask crafted by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta.

Made using stainless steel, the sculptural piece fully covered her face. The mask is said to have been inspired by everyday kitchen utensils.

Also Read: BLACKPINK reunion steals the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026

Rhea Kapoor explains the look

Kapoor took to her Instagram to explain about Birla's Met Gala look. "SUBODH GUPTA X ROBERT WUN for ANANYA BIRLA #met2026. Crafting the Ordinary into the Extraordinary. #fashionisart. Using his signature stainless steel, Gupta has crafted what is both a disguise, obscuring the wearer’s identity, and a visage of foreboding strength," she wrote. "The work sends mixed signals: the wearer who dons this piece becomes a super hero yet one who comes out of the humble beginnings of the common household. Extending this idea, Robert Wun reinterprets the codes of everyday workwear, pushing the ordinary further into the realm of the extraordinary. What we pass by without notice are reimagined to their maximum impact."

Netizens reactions