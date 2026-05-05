/Met Gala protesters leave over 100 ‘urine bottle’ inside Museum to protest Jeff Bezos: What's happening

This year’s Met Gala’s lead sponsor, billionaire Jeff Bezos, has sparked widespread criticism. In protest, an activist group scattered bottles of urine printed with Bezos’s face throughout the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The group, “Everyone Hates Elon”, shared images on social media, claiming that the act highlights allegations that Amazon workers are forced to urinate in bottles. “The MET Museum is taking the PISS by having Jeff”, wrote the group while clarifying that it was just water and colouring.