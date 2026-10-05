/Vinod Khanna 80th birth anniversary: His journey from negative roles to Bollywood’s leading star

Vinod Khanna carved out a legendary trajectory in Indian cinema, transitioning from a compelling villain to a bankable leading man before walking away at the absolute height of his fame.

He entered the industry in the late 1960s, initially making his mark in negative characters. His commanding screen presence and intensity quickly set him apart, paving the way for his transition to romantic and action lead roles. Just as he cemented his status as one of Bollywood's top superstars, Khanna stunned the film fraternity and his legions of fans in the early 1980s by temporarily leaving cinema to follow spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh in Pune and later Oregon. Though he eventually returned to the screen in the late 1980s with successful projects like Insaaf, his abrupt exit remains one of the most fascinating chapters in Bollywood history. On his 80th birth anniversary, take a look at the actor's career in cinema.