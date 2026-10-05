/Vinod Khanna 80th birth anniversary: His journey from negative roles to Bollywood’s leading star

Vinod Khanna carved a special place in Bollywood with his powerful performances and charming screen presence. On his 80th birth anniversary, take a look at his long-standing journey, from villainous roles to leading man.
Vinod Khanna carved out a legendary trajectory in Indian cinema, transitioning from a compelling villain to a bankable leading man before walking away at the absolute height of his fame.
He entered the industry in the late 1960s, initially making his mark in negative characters. His commanding screen presence and intensity quickly set him apart, paving the way for his transition to romantic and action lead roles. Just as he cemented his status as one of Bollywood's top superstars, Khanna stunned the film fraternity and his legions of fans in the early 1980s by temporarily leaving cinema to follow spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh in Pune and later Oregon. Though he eventually returned to the screen in the late 1980s with successful projects like Insaaf, his abrupt exit remains one of the most fascinating chapters in Bollywood history. On his 80th birth anniversary, take a look at the actor's career in cinema.
Vinod Khanna began his film career at the age of 22, making his debut in the 1968 film Man Ka Meet. He played the antagonist in the film and his striking screen presence quickly earned him widespread attention. It is believed that Indian actor, producer, and filmmaker Sunil Dutt launched him. After establishing himself in negative roles, he went on to deliver several memorable villainous performances in films such as Purab Aur Paschim, Sachaa Jhutha, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Starting his career by playing negative and villainous roles, a turning point came when Vinod Khanna was cast as the lead in Manmohan Desai’s 1977 blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Khanna portrayed Inspector Amar, a righteous police officer and the eldest of three brothers separated in childhood. The film catapulted him to stardom.
He further established himself as a major superstar through iconic multi-starrers and successfully transitioned from intense villainous and supporting roles to solo hits such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Achanak, Mere Apne, Inkaar, Qurbani, and many more. Through his versatility and acclaimed performances, the late actor earned several prestigious awards and accolades.
A major shock came in 1982 when Vinod Khanna, at the peak of his film career, left the film industry to follow his spiritual guru, Osho Rajneesh, to Oregon, USA. Seeking inner peace and meditation, he decided to take a break from his acting career. Following his departure, Amitabh Bachchan urged Khanna not to quit cinema.
Khanna made a successful return to Hindi cinema in 1987 with hit films such as Insaaf, Chandni, and Lekin. He also produced Himalay Putra, starring his son, Akshaye Khanna.
Veteran actor Vinod Khanna died of bladder cancer on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70, leaving the film industry in deep grief.
In 2018, he was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema. His sons, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna, accepted the award from then-President Ram Nath Kovind.
In 1997, Khanna entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He represented Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2009 and again from 2014 until his death in 2017. He also served as Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and later as Minister of State for External Affairs.