/From Joe Root to Hashim Amla, 5 players fastest to 4000 ODI runs

From Joe Root to Hashim Amla, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 4000 ODI runs. This list also includes Babar Azam, Viv Richards and Shai Hope
The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, tops the list of batters fastest to 4000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 84 matches and 81 innings.
The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features second on this list, taking 84 matches and 82 innings to achieve this milestone.
Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies and reached his 4000-run mark in ODIs in 96 matches and 88 innings.
Star West Indies batter Shai Hope features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 88 innings and 93 matches.
The England batting stalwart, Joe Root, features fifth on this list. Root took 91 innings and 97 matches to achieve 4000 runs in ODIs.