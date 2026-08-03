/AI to all-night rehearsals: Wedding experts reveal how celebrity weddings come to life

While celebrity weddings often appear effortless on social media, the reality behind them is a months-long process involving hundreds of moving parts. Speaking exclusively to WION, Devanshi Patel, Founder of Shreem Events, and Priya Maganti, CEO and Co-Founder of RVR PRO and RVR Eventz & Design, shared how luxury weddings are carefully orchestrated long before the celebrations begin.

Insight into the planning of celebrity weddings

According to Patel, every project starts with understanding the couple rather than discussing décor or venues. "Every high-profile wedding begins long before guests receive an invitation. We first understand the couple, their personalities, traditions, families and the experience they want to create. What guests experience as effortless is actually the result of months of invisible planning. If they never realise how much coordination happened behind the scenes, we've done our job well," she said.

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Maganti echoed the sentiment, explaining that the final days before a wedding are often the most demanding. "As the wedding gets closer, things become much more intense. There are décor mock-ups, venue visits, guest logistics, rehearsals, security planning, entertainment and constant coordination with multiple teams. Our job is to ensure the couple and their families enjoy the celebration while we're handling everything in the background," she told WION.

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Incorporation of AI into celebrity weddings

Both planners also highlighted how artificial intelligence is reshaping the wedding industry, not by replacing creativity, but by making planning more efficient. Patel said Shreem Events uses AI for research, planning workflows, guest management, personalised communication, mood boards, invitations and immersive digital experiences, allowing the team to spend more time crafting meaningful moments for clients. "Luxury isn't about doing more with AI; it's about using AI intelligently so every human interaction becomes even more thoughtful," Patel said.

Maganti believes AI has become a valuable support system rather than a substitute for human expertise. "AI helps us generate design references, visualise décor concepts, streamline guest management and improve coordination across teams. But weddings are deeply personal. Every creative decision, client interaction and on-ground execution is still led by our team," she explained.