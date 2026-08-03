/Met Gala 2027 theme controversy explained: The debate surrounding John Galliano's honour

The 2027 Met Gala is almost a year away and is already grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not for its guest list or the red carpet, but for its theme. Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute have reportedly announced that next year's exhibition, "John Galliano: Horizons", will celebrate the influential British designer's career. However, the decision has reignited debate over Galliano's past controversy. Let's delve in to know more in detail.

Why is the 2027 Met Gala theme facing backlash?

The announcement of the 2027 Met Gala theme was revealed by the New York Times after the Met had held meetings with influential rabbis and Jewish leaders of New York City over the past year to discuss potential issues with a dedication to the designers' work. John Galliano, on whom the theme is based, was the head designer of Dior from 1996 to 2011.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, he went viral after being caught on camera making anti-semitic comments, leading to him losing his job at Dior. During the incidents in question, Galliano berated a French couple outside La Perle bar in Paris’s Marais district, repeatedly insulting them with lines including “f***ing ugly Jewish b****” and “I love Hitler” while intoxicated. As a result of the remarks, he was ordered to pay just under $10,000 in fines and was fired from his role as creative director at the prolific fashion house. Galliano later apologised for the incident before taking a hiatus from the fashion world and seeking rehabilitation for drug and alcohol addiction.

Also Read: Wales family makes rare public appearance at Commonwealth Games

Anna Wintour was later instrumental in orchestrating Galliano’s return to fashion in 2014 as Maison Margiela’s creative designer and was one of the first people to wear one of his dresses publicly post-incident.

Details of the 2027 Met Gala theme

John Galliano: Horizons will be on display at The Met from May 9, 2027 until January 9, 2028, and will be a career-spanning look at a figure largely regarded by the fashion industry as one of the most influential designers of the last number of decades. The exhibition will be kicked off by the annual Met Gala on 3 May, where the A-list attendees will be sure to pay homage to Galliano's work.

In its announcement, it was reportedly revealed, the overall theme has been organised by Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, John Galliano: Horizons will feature garments, accessories, sketches, toiles, research books, and archival materials, and aims to "reveal how Galliano brings places, histories, artistic traditions, narratives, and identities into unexpected relation and transforms these encounters into imaginative garments.

Netizens' reaction to the 2027 Met Gala theme

Soon after the reported announcement, many took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Inviting trouble to the MET!? The next Met Gala Fashion exhibit is devoted to John Galliano. But why? The British designer was creative director at Christian Dior for nearly 15 years until he made a series of viral anti-semitic and racist comments in 2010 and 2011. He was tried and convicted!!! in an antisemitism trial."

Another user wrote, “I heard John galliano is the 2027 met gala theme.”

"This is very indicative of the times we live in. This designer in 2011 had said this. That had provoked quite a few criticisms (with good reason). Now he's going to have a prominent role at the Met Gala!!!", wrote the third user.

All about John Galliano

John Galliano is a legendary British fashion designer celebrated for his theatrical, romantic, and historically inspired haute couture creations. He is best known for leading major luxury fashion houses like Christian Dior and Maison Margiela.