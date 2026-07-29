/India Couture Week 2026: Roseroom by Isha Jajodia's Softly Strong proves softness and strength were never opposites

The 19th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Nexxus New York, is currently underway. The week-long celebration of Indian couture has moved to Taj Palace, New Delhi, where the country's leading designers are unveiling their latest collections from July 24 to 29. This year's lineup features celebrated names including Rahul Mishra, Tarun Tahiliani and many more.

Among the standout showcases was Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, who presented her latest couture collection, "Softly, Strong". Ahead of the runway presentation, Isha spoke about the collection's inspiration, the role of craftsmanship in contemporary Indian fashion and the brand's sustainable philosophy all in the midst of the beautiful, organised chaos that only a couture week can produce.

Isha Jajodia on inspiration behind showcasing latest collection at India Couture week and its journey

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In an exclusive conversation with WION, Isha explained about the theme and inspiration behind the Roseroom's latest collection are Softly Strong. She stated that the inspiration behind the collection is a woman who is soft and, at the same time, very discerning and fierce. She is not vulnerable — she is fragile. She understands the idea of being soft and strong at the same time. The collection is an extension of designer Isha Jajodia's own personality. Isha is somebody who is very strong as a human being, but she is also extremely soft. She has a beautiful heart, and this extends to everything in her collection.

The FDCI is the epitome and hallmark of the finest fashion in India and the finest couture in India. There is no bigger honour for Isha and Roseroom as a brand than to showcase at FDCI's most prestigious India Couture Week. When you showcase at India Couture Week with the FDCI, you have arrived. For Roseroom, which is a young brand, it is overwhelming that in a short span there is so much attention coming to the brand.

Isha Jajodia on craftmanship, sustainability and challenges

Craftsmanship is the most important thing. There are hundreds and hundreds of hours going behind every outfit that Roseroom creates. There are women working in the ateliers, there are artisans and there are age-old techniques that are being preserved by designers and slow couturiers today. Craftsmanship is everything because couture cannot exist without craftsmanship. Otherwise, it is fast fashion. It is at the heart and soul of every collection.

Sustainability at Roseroom extends to reverse migration. It extends to employing so many artisans and so many people that are behind a collection. For Roseroom, that level of economic sustainability, to become an employer to so many hundreds of artisans, is in itself a very big statement. Whether it is the atelier, the store, the staff, the media, the hands behind it, the stylist or the months of preparation.

The most technically challenging look in the collection is the last look, the monochromatic black ensemble worn by muse Avanti. It has taken hundreds of man-hours to create. It has taken months for Isha to conceptualise that particular look and to find the perfect muse. The lace detailing on this look is what makes it stand out.