/What is Kanaka Shikhari? The hidden chapter in Lord Jagannath's history explained

Every Rath Yatra, millions of devotees celebrate Lord Jagannatha's grand journey from Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha (a south-eastern state in India), to the Gundicha Temple. While the festival is known for its towering chariots and centuries-old rituals, it also brings renewed interest in the lesser-known chapters of Jagannath's history. One such forgotten story is that of Kanaka Shikhari, a sacred refuge where the deities were believed to have been protected and worshipped during times of invasion, preserving one of Hinduism's most revered traditions through periods of crisis.

What is Kanaka Shikhari?

Kanaka Shikhari is remembered in Jagannath tradition as a sacred refuge where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were temporarily shifted during periods when the Puri Jagannath Temple faced attacks or political unrest. Rather than allowing the deities to fall into the hands of invaders, temple servitors secretly moved them to safer locations so that daily rituals and worship could continue uninterrupted.

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Kankana Shikhari is not just a place of worship, it is a symbol of faith, heritage, and the deep-rooted culture of Odisha. Over the centuries, this temple has been a spiritual anchor for the community, offering peace, blessings, and connection to the divine.

Although Kanaka Shikhari is not as widely known as the Gundicha Temple or the main Jagannath Temple, it occupies an important place in Odisha's religious history. Kankana Shikhari is a sacred islet and temple in Odisha, located near Nairi village on the banks of Chilika Lake.

Significance and history behind Kanaka Shikhari

Reportedly, as per history, it states that between the 13th and 18th centuries, the Puri Srimandir (Temple) was attacked multiple times, prompting priests to relocate the sacred deities to ensure their safety. In 1731, during a devastating attack led by the Mughal Subedar Taqi Khan, the servitors secretly transferred the Chaturdha Murtis (the four deities) via boats to Kankana Shikhari.

The deities were hidden on the island for over four months, turning the remote site into a temporary, clandestine Srikhetra (holy abode). Several reports state that servitors had to fetch fresh drinking water from the nearby Jamuna Nirjhara spring, as Chilika's waters were brackish. The local populace harvested kankada (a type of spiny gourd) to offer as prasad to the deities, which locals and chronicles say inspired the name "Kankana Shikhari".