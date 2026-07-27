Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky was recently voted the best Indian single malt Whisky in the world at the International Wine & Spirit Competition UK 2026. IWSC, widely regarded as the “Oscars of the wine and spirits industry," awarded Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca III as the only Indian whisky to receive the coveted Gold Medal in the category. Crafted by South Seas Distilleries, India’s oldest single malt distillery, the Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Madhuca range won all the top three awards at IWSC UK this year. Along with the other two expressions of Crazy Cock (Rare and Dhua), the entire range of five variants of Crazy Cock captured five of the 10 medals awarded to Indian single malts. Crazy Cock Madhuca is also the first single malt whisky in the world to be finished in Mahura casks.

The century-old legacy of South Seas, Indian pioneer in single malt whisky

South Seas, with a legacy of more than a century since 1922, is a pioneer in India’s oak cask maturation and matured India’s oldest spirit, Mahura, along with the finest single malt. South Seas holds the country’s largest single malt liquid library, producing luxury single malts and exotic spirits, and collaborating with some of the world’s largest alcobev conglomerates.

These achievements reinforce India’s growing reputation in the global single malt whisky category and continue to earn recognition at leading international spirits competitions.

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With the awards at IWSC, South Seas Distilleries marked its position in the premium spirits market. The company continues to operate from its 104-year-old family-owned distillery in Dahanu and is focusing on heritage-led craftsmanship while introducing products for whisky enthusiasts not just in India but abroad as well.

Expansion of portfolio

In 2023, South Seas Distilleries entered the single malt segment with the launch of its Crazy Cock Indian single malt whisky, debuting with the Rare and Dhua expressions. Earlier this year, it expanded the portfolio with the Madhuca collection, inspired by the indigenous Mahua tree.

"These three new expressions are the world’s first single malt whiskies to be finished in ex-Mahura oak casks: oak casks previously used to mature Mahura, also known as Mahua spirit," says Rupi Chinoy, Director of South Seas Distilleries.

International recognitions

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca III is now recognised among the country's top single malts with the UK awards. The expression is first matured in ex-bourbon casks before being transferred to ex-Mahura oak casks for finishing.

Madhuca I and Madhuca II undergo maturation in ex-brandy and ex-wine casks respectively before the final Mahura cask finish.

“The liquid spends a minimum of six months in ex-Mahura oak casks. This allows the whisky enough time to draw out the distinctive flavours and character imparted by the Mahura-seasoned oak,” Chinoy adds.

Apart from whisky, the distillery has also been spotlighting Mahua through its Six Brothers label. Introduced in 2024, the range includes Six Brothers Small Batch, a double-distilled and platinum-filtered spirit crafted in copper pot stills, and Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection, an oak-aged expression released in a limited edition of just 102 bottles, each priced at ₹1,02,000. The entire collection sold out.

For South Seas Distilleries, both the Crazy Cock Madhuca series and the Six Brothers portfolio are intended to celebrate India's distilling traditions through indigenous ingredients and production methods.

Chinoy shares, "We want to showcase the heritage, versatility and cultural significance of Mahura to a wider audience in India and around the world."

South Seas Distillery's future plans

Over the next five years, South Seas aims to increase its footprint across domestic and international markets. Innovation in cask maturation is a key part of its strategy. It will continue experimenting with different ageing techniques while creating products rooted in Indian identity rather than replicating established international styles.

"The goal is to create spirits that are not imitations of global categories but original Indian expressions capable of standing confidently alongside the finest spirits in the world," Chinoy says.

South Seas Distilleries currently offers products across a premium pricing spectrum, with Six Brothers Mahura starting at ₹2,492 and Crazy Cock Dhua priced at ₹12,500. Chinoy says, "For us, luxury is not defined by decoration or price alone. Every element, from the liquid and cask selection to the bottle, label and brand story, is developed with purpose."